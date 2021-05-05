Usca Ria LLC Buys 700 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

