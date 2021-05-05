Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.