Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

