US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 84,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 121,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

