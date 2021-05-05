US Bancorp DE Sells 76,621 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $59,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,830,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

