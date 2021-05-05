US Bancorp DE Purchases 65,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $40,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.