US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,310 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $85,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.33 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.