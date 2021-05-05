US Bancorp DE Has $74.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $74,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.