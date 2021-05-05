US Bancorp DE Has $43.96 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $43,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

NYSE:PPG opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

