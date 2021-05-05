US Bancorp DE Has $38.62 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $38,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.