US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $63,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.26.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.17 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

