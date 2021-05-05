UREEQA Market Capitalization Achieves $5.34 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002284 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $900,814.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00266307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.74 or 0.01159572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.10 or 0.00742245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.20 or 0.99651959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.