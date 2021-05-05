Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.10. Urban One shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 155,367 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

