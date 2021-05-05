Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.10. Urban One shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 155,367 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
