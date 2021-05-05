Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.