Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
