Upfiring (UFR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,333.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $3.04 million and $17,333.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars.

