Universal Display (OLED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLED opened at $221.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

