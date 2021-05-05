Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.53% of Universal Display worth $59,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,298. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

