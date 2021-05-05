Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.