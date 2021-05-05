United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn ($1.66) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.4%.

United States Steel stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

