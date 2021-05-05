United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

