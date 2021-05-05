United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.70. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 45,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 64,315 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

