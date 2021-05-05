United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €35.06 ($41.25) on Monday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.76 and a 200 day moving average of €34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.