United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,869. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

