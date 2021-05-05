Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,101. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

