UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.30 ($14.47) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.61).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

