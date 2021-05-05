Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $11.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

UNIEF opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

