Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $27.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

UAA stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

