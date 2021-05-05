Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 415,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

