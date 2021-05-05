Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE UAA traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 432,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

