Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 785,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

