Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

