Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RARE traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 890,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,369. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,621. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

