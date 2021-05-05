Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UEHPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

