Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,095. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

