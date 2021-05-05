Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage Sells 22,334 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92.

UCTT stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

