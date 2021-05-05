UGAS Price Reaches $0.0319 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00817662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.36 or 0.09348921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00043897 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

