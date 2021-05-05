UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.29

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 4423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

