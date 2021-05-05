UBS Group Reiterates “$170.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $170.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Shares of TMUS traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.63. 192,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

