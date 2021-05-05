Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Trimmed by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.80. 29,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,676. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.