Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.35

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.35 and traded as high as C$22.30. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$21.95, with a volume of 170,640 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.