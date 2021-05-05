Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.81. 75,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,901. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.35. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

