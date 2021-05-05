Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Tungsten (LON:TUNG)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TUNG opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.35. Tungsten has a 52-week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

