Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $79.87

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.87, but opened at $76.63. Tucows shares last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $810.52 million, a PE ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,933.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $580,824. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,227,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Tucows by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tucows by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

