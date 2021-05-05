TrustVerse Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $479,318.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00084062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00068302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00830252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.57 or 0.09323711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00044650 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

