Truist Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $118.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Truist from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

