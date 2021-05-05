Truist Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.69.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $273.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.19 and a 52 week high of $274.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

