trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.75. trivago shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 18,988 shares traded.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

