trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Announces Earnings Results

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

TRVG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

