Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.87

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.87 and last traded at C$140.58, with a volume of 26174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$119.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.60.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

