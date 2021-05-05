Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$205.00 at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$177.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSU. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.56.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded up C$4.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$138.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,212. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.60. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$40.29 and a 1-year high of C$141.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

